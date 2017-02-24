Two-year Kennedy Bridge project begins in March

But from spring until late 2018? Not so much.

Construction is on its way to the North Dakota-Minnesota border, with the bridge set for an extensive $15.7 million rehabilitation project set to kick off in March. For the next two years, roughly 23,000 cars a day will flow one lane in each direction as the bridge becomes a beehive of activity.

Paul Konickson, a bridge engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation -- the lead agency on the project -- said there are multiple important upgrades slated for construction. The bridge paint will get an update, he said, staving off corrosion; a support pier on the western side of the bridge that’s shifted more than two feet towards the river since the 1960s will be replaced, as will the bridge deck, which is increasingly vulnerable as the elements damage it.

“It’s just deteriorating over time,” Konickson said, explaining that cracks in the bridge concrete, left unchecked, would lead to problems as metal reinforcements within rust and expand.

“It’s not necessarily a safety issue for the structural integrity of the bridge right now, but you’re going to get potholes.”

The construction will happen in several stages. The first, which lasts most of 2017, will see traffic flow in two directions in the northernmost bridge lanes most of the time. The support pier under the western side of the bridge will be replaced, with bridge deck and road construction in southern lanes stretching from Grand Forks’ First Street to Fourth Street Northwest on the other side of the river.

Konickson said that “not a lot of work” is expected during the deep winter of 2017 and 2018, but that lane closures are still expected.

By early 2018, construction is expected to shift to the northern side of the bridge, where the process repeats as traffic flows in the bridge’s southern lanes. Besides bridge deck and road work, crews are expected to add a pedestrian walkway. That will reduce the amount of space available for traffic, leading to the removal of the bridge’s median and about 6 inches of driving space per lane, Konickson said.

Painting, lighting and other miscellaneous work will happen near the end of the project.

“By the winter of 2018, everything should be opened back up to four-lane traffic,” Konickson said.

Konickson stressed that the blueprint for traffic flow might change slightly from time to time during the project -- the two open lanes might not necessarily always be on the same side of the bridge -- and added that intermittent closures of the entire bridge will sometimes crop up. For example, he said, cars can’t be on the bridge while concrete for the bridge deck is being poured or at certain times when work on the pier is underway.

Additional work in 2019 may lead to several weeks of lane closures, Konickson said, but he described the work as relatively minor.

T.J. Melcher, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, stressed that there shouldn’t be many times that the bridge is entirely closed.

“Those detours are only going to be very short-term -- just a couple of days,” he said. “And by and large, they try and schedule those on the weekends.”

Total costs on the project -- including the more than $15 million in construction -- is expected to exceed $20 million, Konickson said, once additional costs like engineering and design are factored in. The entire project will be paid for by federal and state funds funneled through the Minnesota and North Dakota transportation departments.

The project comes after a more than $4 million project for the Sorlie Bridge on DeMers Avenue that added new rivets, lighting, paint and more. An open house on the bridge reconstruction project is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at East Grand Forks City Hall to give the public information on project detours, lane closures and a construction timeline.

Grand Forks City Council member Ken Vein, a former city engineer, said the project is essential to address the shifting support pier on the bridge, a matter that needs attention no matter how inconvenient traffic might become. Though he said he had he disagrees with with the pedestrian walkway crowding space for traffic he said, that is trumped by the need for construction.

“When you have that much movement on one of the piers, it has to be fixed, and so we had to do it,” Vein said. “With that is going to come some inconvenience.”