Rookies adapt to first session

Meyer, a Republican senator, is one of four rookie lawmakers from Grand Forks serving in the 65th assembly of the state Legislature. Other first-year legislators from Grand Forks are Reps. Jake Blum, Emily O'Brien and Steve Vetter. All are Republicans.

As the biennial session hits its halfway point, the rookies said they are surprised at how quickly time flies.

"It truly does," Meyer said. "Every day, you have committee work in the morning and sessions in the afternoon. After that, it's more hearings. Before I got to Bismarck, the word I used was 'excited,' because that was true. Now, the word I say is 'fun,' because I truly am having a great time."

Both chambers of the Legislature had Friday off and are enjoying a long weekend. The recess ends Wednesday, when the session will reconvene. The lawmakers now will work on bills passed from the opposite chamber, a process known as "crossover."

Meyer's two committees are Finance/Taxation and Government/Veteran Affairs. He said his big push in the second half of the session will be to "make sure (Grand Forks) gets the water-treatment funding" that has been proposed by state leaders. The city has broken ground on a new $150 million water-treatment plant and has received about $35 million from the state. The hope now is to secure another $30 million from the Legislature.

"That's the main one — making sure we get that $30 million for Grand Forks," Meyer said.

Blum said his first few weeks were spent on a learning curve.

"Going into it, I had several expectations and, for the most part, it's what I expected of the process," Blum said Friday. "But it's definitely been something to get used to and find your footing. I love the experience, although, unfortunately, the state is dealing with some fiscal troubles and that makes for some tough decisions."

Blum said that before the session, he was unaware that in North Dakota's Legislature, bills do not get killed in committee. Instead, they are sent forward by the respective committees with one of two recommendations: "Do pass" or "do not pass." All bills then get their moment before the full chamber assembly.

Blum serves on the Agriculture and Judiciary committees. Going into the second half of the session, he wants to push to fulfill a promise to "foster job growth and economic diversification" in Grand Forks and the region.

He said he also will advocate for higher education during what likely will be a difficult time. Gov. Doug Burgum's budget calls for millions of dollars in cuts in higher-ed spending, a mandate that's causing ripples throughout the state.

"I want to be a cheerleader for higher education and continue to support education in the state," he said.

O'Brien, too, says higher-education issues will be hot in the second half. She said she has heard about higher-ed from constituents, and she also received feedback on issues such as parenting and the state's minimum wage.

O'Brien, who serves on the Industry/Business/Labor and Transportation committees, is not in favor of a higher minimum wage in North Dakota. Coming up, she expects to spend time working on medical-marijuana issues.

"I want to make sure it's right and that it's what the people wanted and voted for," she said. "I've gotten so many emails about it. People are passionate and care about it."

As for her first few weeks in office, she said "it's like drinking from a fire hose."

"You learn things you didn't even know existed in our state," she said. "And it's such a fast pace. It's been a lot of fun and it's only going to get more interesting in the second half."

Vetter also said he finds his committee work intriguing. Serving on the Government/Veterans Affairs and Judiciary committees, he enjoyed working on House Bill 1041, which — if passed — will renovate how the state incarcerates low-risk offenders. Essentially, it will put more focus on rehabilitation, Vetter said.

"It goes into a new way of looking at things," Vetter said Friday. "We have more probation for non-violent offenders and drug users versus taking everyone and throwing them in jail. We can't afford that as a state. I think it's one of the best pieces of legislation this session."

Vetter said he has been intrigued by the influence committee members have on bills.

"I didn't realize how much the input of committees has on what you're doing. That's been interesting," he said. "One of the bigger surprises as a new guy is you vote on appropriations bills, but you don't have a say in what really goes in them. You vote yes or no. If it is something in Judiciary or Government/Veterans Affairs, I have a say. But with appropriations, you really don't get to influence it. You just vote on what is presented to you."

The following represents Feb. 22-23 votes of Grand Forks lawmakers at the North Dakota Legislature, underway in Bismarck. Not all bills are not represented, and especially those that pass or fail with near-unanimous votes.

The Herald published Feb. 17-21 votes in Friday's edition.

Lawmakers from Grand Forks are Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 17; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-District 17; Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-District 17; Rep. Corey Mock, D-District 18; Rep. Steve Vetter, R-District 18; Sen. Scott Meyer, R-District 18; Rep. Jake Blum, R-District 42; Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-District 42; Sen. Curt Kreun, R-District 42; Rep. Rich Becker, R-District 43; Rep. Lois Delmore, D-District 43; and Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-District 43.

House of Representatives

Feb. 22

HB 1433: A bill for an act to create and enact a new section of state code, relating to the direct sale of food by the producer to the consumer; to amend and reenact sections of state code relating to sale and production of animal-based products. There were 69 yeas and 21 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Becker, Blum, Mock, Owens, Sanford, Vetter. No-Delmore, O'Brien.

HB 1430: A bill for an act to create and enact a new section to chapters of state code, relating to failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle; to amend and reenact sections of state code relating to fees for a moving violation and the use of a wireless communication device while driving; and to provide a penalty. There were 67 yeas and 23 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Becker, Blum, Delmore, Mock, O'Brien, Sanford. No-Owens, Vetter.

HB 1015: A bill for an act to provide an appropriation for defraying the expenses of various divisions under the supervision of the director of the Office of Management and Budget; to provide for transfers; to amend and reenact sections of state code relating to state agency publication fees; to provide an exemption; to provide statements of legislative intent; to provide for a budget section report; and to declare an emergency. There were 54 yeas and 37 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Becker, Owens, Sanford. No-Delmore, Mock, O'Brien, Vetter. Absent/not voting-Blum. Note: HB 1015 passed but the emergency clause failed.

Feb. 23

HB 1115: A bill for an act to create and enact a new subsection in state code, relating to actual allowable historical property costs; to amend and reenact other subsections of state code relating to moratoria on basic care and nursing facility bed capacity and rate-setting for nursing homes. There were 23 yeas and 66 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Owens. No-Becker, Blum, Delmore, Mock, O'Brien, Sanford, Vetter.

Senate

Feb. 22

SB 2024: A bill for an act to amend and reenact sections of state code, relating to smoking prohibited signage, the tobacco settlement trust fund, and required use of centralized desktop support services; to repeal a chapter of state code, relating to the tobacco prevention and control program; to provide an effective date; and to declare an emergency. There were 36 yeas and 10 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Holmberg, Kreun, Laffen, Meyer.

SB 2166: A bill for an act to create and enact a new section of state code, relating to approval of property tax incentives granted by a city; to amend and reenact sections of state code, relating to approval of property tax incentives granted by a city and evaluation of economic development tax incentives; to provide for a legislative management study; and to provide an effective date. There were 38 yeas and 8 nays.

Grand Forks votes: Yes-Holmberg, Kreun, Laffen, Meyer.