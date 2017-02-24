U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said in an order Friday, Feb. 24, that circumstances have changed since he dismissed the corps from the lawsuit brought by upstream opponents of the project, namely Minnesota regulators' denial of a permit for the diversion dam and the corps starting construction of the dam on the North Dakota side of the Red River.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is also a party to the suit, which appears now to raise the question of whether the corps, as a federal agency, is completely immune to state regulations.

The judge also allowed the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, which originally filed the suit, and the DNR a chance to file additional claims.

The city of Oxbow has asked the court to allow the Diversion Authority to restart construction of a ring dike around the city but the judge declined to make a decision. He asked all parties to meet with a magistrate judge to discuss whether the ring dike is a stand-alone project or is part of the diversion. Oxbow would be on the wet-side of the dam and, though that requires a ring dike, city officials say they also need the dike to protect their residents against natural flooding.