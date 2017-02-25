Porzingis, of the New York Knicks, defeated Utah's Gordon Hayward in the final round.

Using a 3-D app, Determan created the design. The trophy features a golden column on the base, which she said is based on the Cathedral-Basilica of Saint Louis — also called St. Louis Cathedral. She incorporated part of the ironwork design on the column with a basketball crowning the trophy.

"They wanted to leave it really open and see what I came up with," Determan said.

She was unsure if other students have designed the skills challenge trophy before, but Determan said she was especially honored to be chosen for the design. And for Determan, who is studying sculpture at the University of South Dakota, this is just another item to add to her resume.

Last year, Determan was named South Dakota's winner for the Doodle 4 Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to redesign the Google logo.

After earning her bachelor's degree, Determan plans to obtain a master of fine arts degree. She says after graduation she plans to be a freelance artist for a number of years, and eventually become a professor.

But for now, the 19-year-old is focusing on her studies at USD, and even though her long weekend trip to New Orleans is over, she won't forget the experience anytime soon.

"I think the most fun part was being back stage for the whole process and then actually presenting the trophy. It was a very surreal and amazing experience ..." Determan said. "This was a very surprising opportunity especially since they hand-picked me. That's pretty amazing."