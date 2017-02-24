Person dies after snowmobile falls into open waters on Devils Lake, report says
DEVILS LAKE—A person has died after a snowmobile he was driving went into open water on Devils Lake.
Lake Region Search and Rescue responded Thursday afternoon to Six-Mile Bay, according to KZZY Radio. Emergency responders tried to revive the individual, but those attempts were unsuccessful.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the individual.
Check back for updates as this story develops.