Law enforcement declared the camp cleared Thursday afternoon.

Housing protesters at jails outside Morton County is not uncommon. Other jails across the state, including the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake, also have housed protesters in the past. The LEC booked nine protesters into its facility Thursday, according to its jail logs.

This is the first time the Grand Forks jail has housed Dakota Access protesters, jail administrator Bret Burkholder said. The protesters likely won't be there long since they are likely to be bailed out shortly, he added.

"Someone is in the lobby trying to (bail them out) now," Burkholder said Friday morning, adding the additional inmates shouldn't stress the jail.

The protesters housed at the Grand Forks County and Devils Lake jails were booked for obstructing governmental functions, according to jail logs.