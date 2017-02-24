Daniel Michael Two Hearts, 23, was booked Thursday afternoon into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. Correctional Center Bret Burkholder confirmed Two Hearts still was at the jail Friday morning, but he couldn't comment on the inmate's medical condition.

He was being treated for self-inflicted gunshot wounds at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after he led North Dakota troopers on an extended chase in northwest North Dakota, prosecutors said.

The chase started the evening of Feb. 2, when Trooper Eric Rumple attempted to pull over Two Hearts on Interstate 29 south of Grand Forks, according to court documents. Two Hearts, who at times exceeded 100 mph in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, led the trooper toward Hillsboro, N.D., before the Traill County Sheriff's Department deployed spike strips, forcing Two Hearts to stop, according to the State Highway Patrol. Two Hearts got out of the pickup and fired two shots at Rumple and Hillsboro Police Officer John Metzger before fleeing, charging documents state.

The officers were not injured and they did not return fire.

The chase continued after prosecutors say Two Hearts went to a Hillsboro residence and stole a running car with a 14-month-old baby in it. That vehicle was stopped at Highway 81 and County Road 25 near Reynolds, N.D. after officers deployed another set of spike strips.

After fleeing on foot again, Two Hearts stole a second vehicle in Reynolds, drove it to a Devils Lake Wal-Mart, where he abandoned it, and took shelter in a downtown apartment building. A standoff between him and law enforcement ended Feb. 3 when he shot himself in the chest, according to officials.

He was taken to Altru and has been there until being released Thursday.

Two Hearts, who has a listed address of Bismarck on the North Dakota court system website, faces two Class A felony charges of attempted murder, a Class A felony charge of possessing meth with intent to deliver and two Class B felony counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle. He also has been charged with reckless endangerment and prohibited possession of a firearm, both Class C felonies. The charges come out of Traill County District Court.

No other charges have been filed in Ramsey or Grand Forks counties, where parts of the chase allegedly occurred.

The drug charge stems from allegations that officers found meth in Two Hearts vehicle. Two other suspects in the chase were arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver as well. Ramone Alexander Ironshield, 31, of Brookings, S.D., and Breyana Charrieth Bravebull, 23, of Bismarck, had initial appearances Feb. 8 in Traill County District Court. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for the two on March 15.

Each Class A felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If convicted and ordered to serve the maximum sentences consecutively, Two Hearts could spend up to 90 years in prison.

As of Friday morning, Two Hearts' case was listed as inactive and an initial appearance had not been scheduled.