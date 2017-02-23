On Thursday, Feb. 23, the city issued a press release acknowledging an unidentified employee posted on a local news station's Facebook page regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protesters. The employee's profile stated he was employed with the city of Fargo, but the comments were posted when he was not on duty.

Enos Lien, a meter technician with the city since 2000, commented that if protesters don't want to leave before the spring flooding, "fence them in, shot (sic) them if they try and leave and let them drown in the flooding."

In response to Lien's comment, which were later deleted from the post, the city said this is a "human resources issue."

"It is important that the public is aware that these comments do not reflect the City of Fargo's position on human rights," the release said. "The City of Fargo continues to respect and support the safety and dignity of all people."

After the city released the statement on Thursday, Lien was found commenting on the same local news station's Facebook page. "Thank you all for your support and criticism. It may have not been the best choice of words. I was just frustrated at all that is going on out there with tax payers dollar and law enforcement resources. It's just to (sic) over the top," Lien wrote.