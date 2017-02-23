In murder retrial, victim's family wants final closure

Jose "Joe" Luis Lopez lept up to protect his fiancee Kelsie Waller and their then 2-year-old daughter the night of June 24, 2014, when two men kicked in his apartment door. He managed to push them out, but was shot four times in the process and died later that morning at Altru Hospital. He was 24.

It seemed the case was over and done with in 2015 when Delvin Lamont Shaw was convicted of murder and burglary and sentenced to life without parole and his co-defendant Dametrian Marcel Welch received eight years for burglary and conspiracy to commit murder.

It wasn't.

In August 2016, the North Dakota Supreme Court overturned Shaw's conviction after determining Grand Forks District Judge Jon Jensen had allowed prosecutors to use improper evidence in the case. Now, Donnie Lopez and his family sit in court again, waiting for justice.

"All over again," he said outside the courtroom.

Donnie Lopez said the family still gets to see Joe's two daughters who live in Fargo with their mother on a regular basis. Waller was four months pregnant with their second daughter the night Joe was murdered.

The family has come down from their home in Park River, N.D., where Joe was raised, each day of the retrial. Donnie Lopez always dons a leather jacket emblazoned with his son's name and birth and death dates on the back.

"It was important because we want to make sure he pays for what he did to Joe," Donnie Lopez said. "And we want him to pay."

Joe's younger brother, 25-year-old Chacho Lopez, said he was at his job as the dairy manager of the Grafton Hugo's supermarket when he heard the news and became upset. He said Shaw should have to serve out his life in prison.

"It hurts us to see him back here again," he said of Shaw.

Chacho Lopez said he feels good about the way the trial has gone thus far and feels they will get the result they want again.

"All we want is for him to go prison for life, no parole," Donnie Lopez said. "That way Joe can rest in peace."