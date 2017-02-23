Hosted by the local Chamber on Saturday, the forum was one in a series of gatherings that bring together all 12 of Grand Forks' state legislators to meet with constituents in a town hall format. But at the most recent event, a moderator told an attendee—who displayed a swastika as a prop at a prior forum—that he would not be allowed to speak.

At the Jan. 21 forum, Gerry Nies brought a gay pride flag with a swastika on it and what appeared to be a toy house, props that he said helped him express frustration at lawmakers over what he saw as their obstruction of LGBT-friendly legislation.

The swastika flag referenced a social media post by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R- Edinburg, which included a similar image. Nies said he finds the image objectionable, and Myrdal said she was unaware of the image when she posted it.

"I'm someone who is normally civil," Nies said after being barred from speaking. "They need to know who we are. We're the citizens of Grand Forks who they represent."

In a letter to the editor published in Friday's Herald, Chamber President and CEO Barry Wilfahrt said he and the moderator of the February forum visited before the event and decided that Nies' flag "went too far in any context," and that, in keeping with other residents who "crossed the line" at the events, he would be barred from speaking at the following two forums.

"Unfortunately, this was not communicated as clearly as it should have been to Gerry, which I take responsibility for," Wilfahrt said.

Wilfahrt told the Herald that he's recruiting people to talk about "tweaks" the the forums that could take place in the future, with representatives from "both ends of the podium" likely included in talks, including local party leaders or former politicians.

While the forums already ask participants for civility, respect and for constituents to keep their questions to one minute, additional changes could be used to make the rules clearer or to better enforce time limits, Wilfahrt said.

Wilfahrt, Nies, and the moderator will launch the next forum, Wilfahrt said, at 9:30 a.m. March 18 at Grand Forks City Hall. Changes may appear by then.

Nies is also quoted in the letter to the editor, and noted that he did not adequately explain the props he used at the January forum.

"The Chamber rightly agreed that it should not have been used and said I would not be speaking at the most recent (Feb. 18) forum," he said. "When I was told the full story, I understood and agreed."

Saturday's forum also produced a brief back-and-forth after Sen. Scott Meyer, a District 18 Republican, took to social media to recap the event, calling it a "pontification festival" where legislators were "lectured." The message was retweeted by Rep. Jake Blum, a District 42 Republican.

Meyer and Blum were criticized for taking what observers felt was a cavalier attitude toward constituents' concerns. Meyer apologized in a later tweet, promising to "do better" with his communication, and told the Herald his earlier words stemmed from disappointment that the questions at the forum didn't coincide with things his constituents reach out to him about most often. Blum later said he believes Meyer's apology speaks for itself and that he found the forum a worthwhile chance to hear from local residents.

Wilfahrt said potential changes to future forums have nothing to do with Meyer's tweet.