Crowd celebrates grand opening for The 701

The 701 in downtown is the first of its kind in Grand Forks and represents the city's foray into a new solution for entrepreneurs looking to cut back on office space costs and collaborate with others. It's designed for independent employees and those who may not have a home base for their business.

"Technology is the third wave for (North Dakota), and you all are surfers on the third wave," Sen. John Hoven told the crowd.

For a rental fee, The 701 will provide desks, conference area, a boardroom, kitchen, office supplies and support services such as copiers and printers for startups and existing businesses. The co-working space from local nonprofit Evolve Grand Forks is located at 33

S. Third St, in suites C and D of the Old Town Block.