Crowd celebrates grand opening for The 701
The grand opening of The 701 unfolded in front of a room packed with entrepreneurs, freelancers and others interested in checking out the space for themselves.
The 701 in downtown is the first of its kind in Grand Forks and represents the city's foray into a new solution for entrepreneurs looking to cut back on office space costs and collaborate with others. It's designed for independent employees and those who may not have a home base for their business.
"Technology is the third wave for (North Dakota), and you all are surfers on the third wave," Sen. John Hoven told the crowd.
For a rental fee, The 701 will provide desks, conference area, a boardroom, kitchen, office supplies and support services such as copiers and printers for startups and existing businesses. The co-working space from local nonprofit Evolve Grand Forks is located at 33
S. Third St, in suites C and D of the Old Town Block.