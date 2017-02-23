Besides fraudulently advertising that he provides moving services, Steven Robert Engebos has also been accused of stealing people's belongings during moves he did do and also took down payments and then failed to show up to help people move, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 23.

Liz Brocker with Stenehjem's office said she didn't know if Engebos is in custody or under criminal investigation by other agencies.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Engebos, who faces an unresolved misdemeanor charge from 2016 for making a false report to West Fargo police.

Engebos, who was born in 1960, has previously been convicted of a similar crime.

The report said Engebos moved a Fargo woman and her daughter from an apartment in August 2015, and took off with the property. When contacted by police, he gave a false name and he was charged and convicted of one count of providing false information to law enforcement.

Court records show he was sentenced to 360 days of unsupervised probation.

Stenehjem's report said Engebos promised to move a Fargo woman in April 2016 and received a down payment of $480. He never showed up.

Last September, Engebos was apparently working with another man, Gary Hoffart.

Stenehjem's report said Engebos solicited business from at least 25 other North Dakota consumers taking payments by credit card or check. Hoffart processed the payments or cashed the check.

Officials are looking for people who have lost property or money to Engebos and his associates.

The Attorney General's report said Engebos has advertised using the phone number (218) 443-3817 in his ads, which offer moving services on Craigslist under various names including Great Plains Moving and Logistics, Integrity Movers, and IDIS. The online ads claim Engebos is associated with legitimate North Dakota businesses, to have several employees and vehicles of his own, and that he is affiliated with military veterans.

"Don't hire someone to move your belongings based on unsubstantiated claims you read in an online advertising website such as Craigslist," Stenehjem said. "Do some basic checking, and use a reputable, established moving company that has a physical business location."

Besides the other incidents over the past two years, he also claimed to have a Green Bay, Wis., address and recently falsely informed a Wisconsin law enforcement agency that he was living at the fictitious address of 111 1st Ave. in Kathryn, N.D.

Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection Division, said people can take steps to protect themselves if they are hiring a mover.

"A legitimate moving company will offer an on-site inspection of your household goods so that it can provide an accurate quote," he said. "You should insist on this inspection and then get a written estimate that lists everything agreed to before you pay anything."

People who paid money to Engebos or one of his businesses can contact the consumer protection division at (701) 328-3404.