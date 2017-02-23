Nine interviewed for vacant Public Service Commission seat

The three-member commission is down one member after Brian Kalk left for a job at the University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental Research Center in January after serving two years of his second six-year term. Burgum, a Republican, will appoint Kalk's successor.

The following nine people have been interviewed for the position, according to an email from Burgum's Chief Administrative Officer JoDee Hanson:

• Sheri Haugen-Hoffart

• Ilona Jeffcoat-Sacco

• Brian Kroshus

• Wade Mann

• John Schuh (Withdrew from consideration)

• Vicky Steiner

• Ryan Taylor

• Blair Thoreson

• Andrea Travnicek

Steiner is a Republican state representative from Dickinson who has served in the North Dakota House since 2011. In an interview, she said she's familiar with the issues that the PSC deals with. The commission is a regulator with varying levels of authority over electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, railroads, grain elevators and others, according to its website.

"I have 30 years experience working in western North Dakota," Steiner said. "It's things I'm very familiar with and I live with it."

Steiner would resign from the Legislature if she is chosen round out the PSC. The Legislature finished the first half of the 2017 session Thursday and will reconvene March 1.

Taylor is a former Democratic state senator from Towner who served as the minority leader. Thoreson is a former Republican state representative from Fargo who lost his seat in November's election.

Brian Kroshus is the former publisher of the Bismarck Tribune who made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor last year.

Andrea Travnicek served as a senior policy advisor to former Govs. Jack Dalrymple and John Hoeven.

Hanson's email, dated Tuesday and forwarded to Forum News Service Thursday afternoon, said no additional interviews have been scheduled. It's not clear when Burgum will appoint Kalk's successor.