Grand Forks Public Schools receives grant
The Grand Forks Public Schools received a $5,000 grant from the Russell & Helen Sand Public High School Education Fund.
The funds will be used to purchase a large-format printer and vinyl cutter to be used by the graphic arts program, located at Central High School, which serves students from both Grand Forks high schools.
"The addition of this equipment will provide real-life working and networking experiences, allowing them to be more prepared when entering the workforce," graphic arts instructor, Melissa Bakke said.
The Russell & Helen Sand Public High School Education Fund was established in 2013 to support the home economics and trade and industrial cooperative education departments of North Dakota high schools.