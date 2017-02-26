Adams has made a career at El Roco, and after nearly 36 years at the north-end bar, she's become as much a fixture of the place as the bar top itself. She's also amassed a collection of outlandish socks — at current count, 250 pairs and growing.

"I was going to UND, and when I came here, I needed a night job," she said. "And after I came here, I figured I'd found my calling and didn't need to go back to school, because I loved working here. I love people and I love music, and it just all went together."

Adams was 28, and though she describes her sock collection back then as "funky," they had yet to really become her hallmark. Besides, it was the '80s, so naturally Adams was rocking leggings, suspenders and leg warmers.

As time went on and El Roco employees underwent a uniform change, Adams changed her look, too.

"Something has to go," she said, and from 1997 on, her high, quirky socks became her signature.

Nonstop socks

Patrons long since have caught on and have been gifting her wild socks, so many she doesn't need to buy them anymore. Adams says one bar guest even gifted her a small dresser to hold her collection of special socks.

Taken in full, the sock roster seems to be a good indicator of her status at the bar and the wider impact of her work. A member of a band playing a set at El Roco recently showed up wearing wild socks in tribute.

Adams has served multiple generations of patrons, first starting with grandparents, then parents and now the newly legal youth — who often mention she knows their older family members.

Adams hugs also are famous far and wide. Patrons from Canada who make a habit of visiting the Forks during summers will line up for a hug from Adams at the end of the night before setting off.

Her bosses—Paul, Pat and Tom Endres, the owner-manager brothers of El Roco—presented Adams with a plaque to commemorate her 30-year anniversary at the bar. In the tradition of such things, fraternity brothers from UND eventually stole the plaque from El Roco for display in their house. Not to worry though—the bar did get it back.

"To be in business for 65 years, it takes people like Peggy to keep this place going," said Tom of the business his father, Rodell, started as the downtown Sports Bar in 1951. "You rely on the good staff, the core staff, and Peggy's definitely that. Peggy is top of the list. And because of the way she works and operates, she acts to keep the good staff in because she keeps it fun and light around here, keeps people laughing."

Her favorites

When examined against everything else she does at work, Adams' sock collection might ultimately pale just a bit. But still, it's a majestic assortment of stockings.

Late one afternoon in the bar, she took the time to break out some of her favorites. She doesn't wear the really special pairs; in fact, she actually keeps some of them in small plastic bags to keep them safe.

Just listing off a few of the socks she owns would have to include her full line of superhero themes. She's wearing Captain America socks while she digs through her special collection, and she says she also has Batman, Superman and Wonderwoman socks, each complete with a small cape that billows behind as she walks.

And when the major holidays roll around, you'd best believe Adams has socks for each one. She has socks that mimic the iconic sock-monkey doll, socks plastered with zombies from the hit TV show "The Walking Dead" and souvenir socks from major U.S. cities. She's gotten socks sent to her from Norway, and others brought home to her as gifts from Jamaica and Spain.

Bizarrely enough, she even has socks stamped with the face of Telly Savalas, the lollipop-munching detective Kojak of the 1970s TV show of the same name.

The bar table is piled high with socks by the time she's done pulling them out of a red tote bag. And the heap wasn't even a major chunk of what Adams owns.

"This is just the icing on the cake," she said.

With so much time in the oven, so to speak, that cake is understandably a sight to see. Among the Endres brothers, Paul takes credit for bringing Adams into the family of El Roco half a lifetime ago.

"This is an industry where there's not a lot of longevity for staff," he said. "She blows that out of the water."

The stories that can be told about Adams go on: She remembers the names and favorite drinks of bar patrons seemingly without effort; she's the honorary "Christmas elf," a role she insists was bestowed to her by Santa himself, and she ensures bar staff get a present for the holiday. She wears creative Halloween costumes and takes the time to stuff about a dozen old costumes to mount on the walls of the bar. She sews and gives away quilts for special occasions, using old socks to stitch lettering and other details.

Adams also loves pranks, once using a strategically placed cardboard cut-out in a bathroom stall to put a scare on a co-worker.

For Adams, it's all just part of the role. And she's not tired of it yet—she wants to give El Roco a full 40 years of employment.

"I love my job," Adams said. "I come to work, do my job and have the most fun ever doing it."