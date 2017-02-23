Drug, burglary arrests up last year in Grand Forks County

Drug arrests were up from 119 in 2015 to 146 last year, the highest number counted in the past nine years.

Burglary was also up from 20 in 2015 to 35 last year.

Thefts increased from 73 to 89 during the same time period, but were down from 111 in 2014.

Arrests for domestic disputes were down from 62 in 2015 to 49 last year.

The county had a single arrest for prostitution, the only case in the 10-year time span.

The sheriff's office also released traffic data over the last nine years.

Traffic citations and warnings, which include everything from to DUI, were the highest of the past 10 years.

The sheriff's department issued 2,658 citations in 2016. This was 300 more than were issued in the next highest year, which was 2,340 in 2012.

The number of warnings decreased from 1,085 in 2012 to 545 in 2015, before jumping up to 737 last year.

Accident reports were down to their lowest level in the past nine years.

Since 2007, the department's budget rose from $2.06 million to $3.04 million last year.