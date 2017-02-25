Search
    North Dakota, Minnesota bankruptcies (Feb. 25)

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:08 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

    North Dakota

    Karla Diane Culp, Minot, Chapter 7

    Bernard W. Powell and Marquetta J Powell, Harvey, Chapter 7

    Arthur Gene Jones, Minot, Chapter 7

    Irene K. Mitchell and Dennis L. Mitchell, Bowman, Chapter 7

    Clinton L. Strietzel, Belcourt, Chapter 7

    Jason R. Stenehjem and Jade C. Stenehjem, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Mark Donald Simenson, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Roxanne E Deaven, Minot, Chapter 7

    Mark T. Biggerstaff, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Robert D. Wayne Ralph and Jessica Sue Ralph, Williston, Chapter 7

    Courtney Brenton Lyons, Minot, Chapter 7

    Sara M. Bender, Fessenden, Chapter 7

    Timothy Ryan Sellers and Rachel Elizabeth Sellers, O'Fallon, Mo., Chapter 7

    McM Inc., St. Thomas, Chapter 7

    Jesse W Hennessy and Christina L Hennessy, Minot, Chapter 7

    Francis A Herda and Lisa M. Herda, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Terry D. Quammen, Webster, Chapter 7

    Kathryn Kennedy, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Sheldon E. Bolstad and Deborah J. Bolstad, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7

    Lisa Renee Wiegert, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Leroy J Golden And Carrie L Golden, Parkers Prairie, Chapter 13

    Sara M Jirik, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Brian J Schmidt And Nikki J Schmidt, Alexandria, Chapter 7

