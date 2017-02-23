MS. SIMPLICITY: Learning not to care in a world on display

But this is a book for heaven's sake. It kept following me. The final straw was my cousin posting a cover of the book that was stalking my life. I took this as my sign to immediately download it and start reading it.

The title of this book can be offensive, so go to mssimplicity.areavoices.com to find out what it is. Essentially though, the title is thought-provoking, and I think author Mark Manson is onto something. His book opened my ideas to the reality that the older I become, the more I realize that what I used to be offended by is lessening. I am, in fact, becoming older and wiser.

I wish I would have learned the lessons earlier in my life as it would have saved a few tears and much frustration.

Here are some of my own lessons in the art of learning not to care in a world constantly on display for others.

Stop comparing your life to what you see on social media

We put our highlight reel up for everyone to watch. Rarely do we post the daily humdrum of real life. If that was true my Facebook feed would be something like this, "watched Wheel of Fortune in bed while having salad for dinner." Who wants to read that? Truthfully that is my reality five nights a week.

Don't take things personally

Remember that time I wasn't invited to a party, and I spent the sight sulking and sad? Or that wedding I wasn't invited to? Now I cheer when I am not invited.

I tell friends don't feel the need to invite me as I am fine staying home. And you already know that I will be found watching Wheel in bed eating a salad!

Don't get involved in other people's drama

Oh, we really do want to help people. But it is an important lesson in life to hold people at arm's length. Be a compassionate listener not an active participant. Don't go to your best friend's spouse and tell him to start picking up his dirty laundry. Rather, give your best friend tips to help her accomplish goals with her messy spouse.

Don't compare your home to the pages of Pottery Barn

We all know that real humans do not live in those types of homes. Yet we yearn for the glass coffee table with an artful display of moss covered balls nestled in a twig basket.

In reality we have a finger-printed smudged coffee table with four glasses of sour milk and coloring books with markers without lids scattered everywhere.

Yes, my home is picked up and organized. But I also am the girl who broke her toe in her walk-in closet — where I threw everything when I knew friends were coming over.

Don't compare your family to other ones

One thing I learned as a family law lawyer was that many seemingly perfect families have serious flaws. We do not know the secret pain that others are going through. We do not know that that person with the perfect life can barely get out of bed every morning. It is easier to simply not jump to conclusions about how others are living.

Don't take it so far that you are a narcissist

But put on a little bit of armor and guard your heart and your feelings. Use your brain first to figure out the truth and then check in with your heart to see how it feels.

And honestly isn't this the same lesson that Elsa was teaching us in "Frozen" when she instructed us to "let it go....let it go..."

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger, is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of “Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens.” Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.