Forward Foundation names board members
Cory King has been named as the Grand Forks and Crookston representative on the board of directors for the Forward Foundation. He will also serve as secretary.
The foundation also named representatives Steve Ondracek, Valley City, N.D.; Josh Guler, New Rockford, N.D.; and Heidi Thole, at large, to its board.
Altru announces director of quality, patient safety
Altru Health System has announced Lynnette Huot as the director of quality and patient safety. Huot has been with Altru since 1984 and most recently served as the manager of clinic operations.