Forward Foundation names board members

The foundation also named representatives Steve Ondracek, Valley City, N.D.; Josh Guler, New Rockford, N.D.; and Heidi Thole, at large, to its board.

Altru announces director of quality, patient safety

Altru Health System has announced Lynnette Huot as the director of quality and patient safety. Huot has been with Altru since 1984 and most recently served as the manager of clinic operations.