Law enforcement staged heavy equipment and Humvees on the hill above the camp, while officers dressed in the protective gear could be seen working in the area about 10:30 a.m. Some of the officers, dressed in rubber boots, are carrying pepper spray, clubs and less-than-lethal munitions. A helicopter and airplane are flying above the camp.

Law enforcement estimated 30 people remained in the evacuation area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, but one observer put the number higher.

Law enforcement staging on hill above Oceti Sakowin camp #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/k7SI52l6es — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Heavy law enforcement contingent rolling in over hill near #NoDAPL camp pic.twitter.com/bFsp2QaYgS — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

About a dozen people have crossed the frozen Cannonball River and re-entered the camp as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said law enforcement is cautiously assessing the camp before cleanup will proceed.

"We don't know exactly what's inside some of the remaining structures," Iverson said. A total of 11 people were arrested Wednesday, according to a list of names provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously announced it would close the camp Wednesday, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed an evacuation order with a Wednesday deadline, emphasizing safety concerns and the need to clean up the camp ahead of spring flooding. Burgum said Wednesday evening that people could still leave voluntarily Thursday.

Those arrested Wednesday included one member of the media, Jack Smith IV of Mic, an online news outlet. Iverson said everyone was warned to leave Highway 1806 or face arrest.

One person arrested who reported a hip injury was "medically cleared" from the hospital and taken to jail, Iverson said. Most of those who were arrested were taken to the Lake Region Correctional Facility in Devils Lake. None of those who were arrested Wednesday were from North Dakota. Four are from California, while the others are from Canada, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

There was no new information Thursday morning about the 17-year-old girl who was "severely burned" Wednesday and airlifted to Minneapolis or the 7-year-old boy who also injured.

