Officers dressed in riot gear began entering the main Dakota Access Pipeline resistance camp and appear to be checking on structures.

Authorities were using plastic handcuffs and placing those arrested into transport vans. Some of the protesters refused to walk, and had to be carried.

About 25 arrests so far at #NoDAPL camp. People were offered transportation assistance but none chose to take it. pic.twitter.com/mKOwHem1st — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said there had been no reports of injuries to protesters or officers, and there had been no known use of less-than-lethal munitions.

A woman who appears to be a tribal elder is among those arrested at #NoDAPL camp pic.twitter.com/jcOgo567r3 — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Law enforcement staged heavy equipment and Humvees on the hill above the camp, while officers dressed in the protective gear could be seen working in the area about 10:30 a.m. A helicopter and airplane also flew above the camp.

About 18 National Guard members, along with equipment, joined officers moving into the camp.

Cleanup equipment rolling in as more arrests made. About a dozen arrested. Vans are transporting arrestees. #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/QTPj5EQtEh — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Law enforcement estimated 30 people remained in the evacuation area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, but one observer put the number higher.

Law enforcement staging on hill above Oceti Sakowin camp #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/k7SI52l6es — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Heavy law enforcement contingent rolling in over hill near #NoDAPL camp pic.twitter.com/bFsp2QaYgS — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

About a dozen people crossed the frozen Cannonball River and re-entered the camp as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

"We don't know exactly what's inside some of the remaining structures," Iverson said before officers moved into the camp. A total of 11 people were arrested Wednesday, according to a list of names provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously announced it would close the camp Wednesday, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed an evacuation order with a Wednesday deadline, emphasizing safety concerns and the need to clean up the camp ahead of spring flooding. Burgum said Wednesday evening that people could still leave voluntarily Thursday.

Those arrested Wednesday included one member of the media, Jack Smith IV of Mic, an online news outlet. Iverson said everyone was warned to leave Highway 1806 or face arrest.

One person arrested who reported a hip injury was "medically cleared" from the hospital and taken to jail, Iverson said. Most of those who were arrested were taken to the Lake Region Correctional Facility in Devils Lake. None of those who were arrested Wednesday were from North Dakota. Four are from California, while the others are from Canada, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

There was no new information Thursday morning about the 17-year-old girl who was "severely burned" Wednesday and airlifted to Minneapolis or the 7-year-old boy who also injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.