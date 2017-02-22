According to court documents:

Moorhead police were called to the Grand Inn in Moorhead on Feb. 26, 2016 on the report of an unattended death.

The death was reported by an individual who told police that he and the victim, identified in court papers by the initials S.H., had been using methamphetamine.

The initials refer to Shawn Hansen, a 42-year-old who was found dead at the Grand Inn a day after staff at Sharehouse, a Fargo drug treatment center, told Hansen and other residential patients they would have to leave within four days.

Hansen left soon after learning the news and was found dead the next day.

The documents filed in Clay County District Court state Hansen and the person who reported his death bought the methamphetamine from Cole Brian Bush, whose address according to the court documents is unknown.

The person who reported Hansen's death told police he fell asleep after he and Hansen consumed the meth and he said when he woke up Hansen was dead.

When questioned by police, Bush initially said he went to the hotel to use meth with the other two men, but later stated he sold a quarter gram of meth to Hansen for about $42, a reduced price, he said, because they were "buddies."

An autopsy indicated Hansen died from methamphetamine toxicity.

A warrant has been issued for Bush's arrest.