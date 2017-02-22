Exit Realty Heartland moving downtown

"We felt the downtown area fits our style," he said.

The business is currently located on 24th Avenue South.

The location was previously home to a hookah lounge that opened in 2009, and that was followed Living Sage, a boutique that closed early last year.

According to Herald archives, a perceived lack of parking was one of the difficulties the former owner of the boutique cited for her decision to close.

Leavy said his realty business is better positioned for the space.

"We don't need that retail traffic," he said.

Leavy has been in the realty business now for about 12 years. He bought his Exit Realty franchise about a year ago. He grew up in Grand Forks, and worked in the Twin Cities for a while before moving back.

"I'm a boomerang kid," he said.