Woman accused in Grand Forks truck stop homicide to change plea
FARGO—A Grand Forks woman accused of fatally shooting a man at a truck stop as part of a multistate drug ring plans to change her plea.
Krystal Lynn Feist, 32, signed a plea agreement that was filed Wednesday afternoon in federal court. Investigators said she shot Austin B. Forsman, 24, on March 11 at the Flying J truck stop at 4401 32nd Ave. S. His body was found in a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot.
Prosecutors allege Feist was ordered by Modesto Alfredo Torrez, 34, to murder Forsman. Torrez has been identified by investigators as the leader of a drug ring in which multiple suspects have been charged with trafficking meth in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Check back for updates as this story develops.