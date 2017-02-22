Krystal Lynn Feist, 32, signed a plea agreement that was filed Wednesday afternoon in federal court. Investigators said she shot Austin B. Forsman, 24, on March 11 at the Flying J truck stop at 4401 32nd Ave. S. His body was found in a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot.

Prosecutors allege Feist was ordered by Modesto Alfredo Torrez, 34, to murder Forsman. Torrez has been identified by investigators as the leader of a drug ring in which multiple suspects have been charged with trafficking meth in Minnesota and North Dakota.

