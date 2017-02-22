'Drug deal gone bad' prompted attack in Cando, charges say

Matthew Paul Little, 39, Devils Lake, has been charged with two Class A felony counts of attempted murder in Towner County District Court after Chris Lancaster and Curtis Henry were injured Saturday at the Cando Villa Apartments at 1302 Fifth Ave.

Officers from the Towner County Sheriff's Department and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigations were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the reported attack, according to court documents. When they arrived, they found Lancaster and Henry with injuries.

Henry told officers Little and Lancaster got into a fight that, according to Little, happened because a drug deal went bad, according to court documents. Henry said he tried to break up the fight but was assaulted by Little, investigators said in the report.

Lancaster said Little beat him with what he thought was a bat, adding Little said he was going to kill Lancaster, according to court documents.

Neither a bat nor drugs were found at the scene, Sheriff Dustin Kuchar said. Officers did find a wooden chair broken into multiple pieces that were covered in blood at the apartment, investigators said. Blood also was found on Little's clothing, according to court documents.

Lancaster was taken to a hospital in Cando before being airlifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he was treated for multiple head lacerations and bleeding in the brain. Henry also was taken to the hospital for multiple injuries, including lacerations to his head, a skull fracture and a possible punctured lung, according to court documents.

Both have been released from the hospitals, Kucher said Wednesday. He added Little, Henry and Lancaster are not facing drug charges at this time.

Little has a criminal history that includes drug, assault and driving under the influence charges.

Each Class A felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. North Dakota's online court system indicates Little, who is being held at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake, had not had an initial appearance in court as of Wednesday afternoon.