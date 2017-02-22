Search
    ND National Guard costs near $9 million for Dakota Access Pipeline response

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:26 a.m.
    Two military trucks were set on fire late Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, as the clash over the Dakota Access Pipeline escalated into a confrontation between law enforcement and protesters. Photo by Amy Dalrymple / Forum News Service

    BISMARCK — Nearly $9 million in costs have been incurred by the North Dakota National Guard since it began providing assistance in response to protests related to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    The North Dakota Joint Information Center released details Wednesday, Feb. 22, for the resources and costs for Army and Air members who were "diverted from normal operations to support state and local response to the protests" since Aug. 10.

    In total, there have been 1,421 Guard members called for duty in response to the protests, with 1,272 from the Army National Guard and 149 from the Air National Guard. The members represent 159 towns in North Dakota and nine other states.

    Here is a breakdown of numbers from the Joint Information Center.

    200 — average number of Guard members on duty for protest response per day

    136 — number of students who left schooling for protest response

    31 — average age of active duty Guard members

    35,412 — number of National Guard man hours devoted to protest response from Aug. 10 to Feb. 13

    Here is a breakdown of National Guard protest response costs.

    $5,574,439.93 — personnel

    $885,347 — equipment

    $1,110,095 — meals

    $1,144,768.10 — lodging

    $37,582.20 — miscellaneous

