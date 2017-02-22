The North Dakota Joint Information Center released details Wednesday, Feb. 22, for the resources and costs for Army and Air members who were "diverted from normal operations to support state and local response to the protests" since Aug. 10.

In total, there have been 1,421 Guard members called for duty in response to the protests, with 1,272 from the Army National Guard and 149 from the Air National Guard. The members represent 159 towns in North Dakota and nine other states.

Here is a breakdown of numbers from the Joint Information Center.

200 — average number of Guard members on duty for protest response per day

136 — number of students who left schooling for protest response

31 — average age of active duty Guard members

35,412 — number of National Guard man hours devoted to protest response from Aug. 10 to Feb. 13

Here is a breakdown of National Guard protest response costs.

$5,574,439.93 — personnel

$885,347 — equipment

$1,110,095 — meals

$1,144,768.10 — lodging

$37,582.20 — miscellaneous