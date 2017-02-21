While the record wasn't broken, Tuesday still made the record books as it was the sixth consecutive day in February with a temperature of 60 degrees or more. Prior to Tuesday, the streak sat at five days and has been set twice, according to Brad Adams of the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The first instance was in 1958, occurring from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26. The second, more recent instance was in 1981 from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.

And the streak may continue, with a forecasted 60-degree day on Wednesday. But after that, southern South Dakota residents better reach for their winter gear.

Thursday's high is expected to be around 37 degrees, with a low of 25 degrees. But Davison County, along with surrounding counties, will be in a winter storm watch from Thursday morning into Friday afternoon. The storm will be drop an estimated 6-10 inches across the southern part of South Dakota, Adams said.

"Anywhere from 6-10 (inches) across a large swath of southeastern South Dakota and northern Nebraska into southwest Minnesota," Adams said. "Basically from Valentine, Nebraska, up into the Twin Cities and everywhere in between."

Thursday will begin with a mixture of rain and snow during the day, changing into all snow by Thursday night. This is when the heaviest snowfall will occur, Adams said. It will "taper off" Friday afternoon.

The winds will be no help either, with a northerly wind of 20 to 30 mph, beginning Thursday evening and into Friday. Adams said winds will cause visibility to be less than a half mile on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

"Let's just say it's not going to be like today," Adams said.

Friday is forecast to have a high of 30 degrees, with the same for Saturday. Sunday will creep up higher, reaching approximately 33 degrees, Adams said.

And while the warm temperatures have been nice, Adams urges South Dakotans to get back into "winter mode."

"We're in for some, you know, not frigid days but after three or four days of this, it's going to feel much colder," Adams said. "... It's been a nice string of warm temperatures, but people just need to be prepared for the winter weather re-emerging here in this part of the world This is going to be a pretty big snow event."