Council member Jeannie Mock said she believes June is a good time to hold the vote because people are used to coming out to primaries during that month.

"I tend to think that putting a special election in a month that we have primaries at least gives people a frame of reference (as far as) going to the polls," she said.

Council member Danny Weigel cast the sole dissenting vote, citing his desire to combine the Arbor Park vote and a vote on a 0.75 percent sales tax increase on the same ballot to save the cost of a second special election.

"If we can save $15,000 just by waiting a little bit longer and putting (the Arbor Park) question a few months later, why not?" he said.

The sales tax measure previously failed in November's general election, and board members acknowledged it would not be ready for a special election by June.

"I feel that the city sales tax, if we're going to bring that forward again, we really need to do our homework and we really need to reach out to the citizens that we serve, and I think that's going to take some time," he said. "But I also feel that the Arbor Park, whether it sits another two, three, four, five, six months, isn't a huge deal."

Mock, who previously voted in favor of developing Arbor Park, said that although the debate about the property has dragged on, she is pleased with the process used to determine its future.

"I think it's actually positive to see the democratic process working," she said.

City officials will begin a downtown planning and redevelopment process to evaluate the potential of parks and open spaces, updates to Town Square and redeveloping the water treatment plant site. Meredith Richards, deputy director of planning and community development for Grand Forks, said the city hopes to finish the first phase of planning for parks and open spaces by June. She said a public input session may be held as early as April, well before the Arbor Park vote.

Housing tweaks

The council voted to approve housing incentives waiving required 50 percent up-front infrastructure costs and deferring special assessments for three years on new homes and townhomes.

Mock cast the only dissenting vote, saying that the measures would pass costs on to homeowners, and that delaying those costs could result in a shock for them when the special assessments come due.

"Even if they are warned up front by Realtors when they purchase the property, by the time that three to four years goes by, that they're going to be surprised by those costs and that jump in (what) they have to pay," she said.

Mock said she is also concerned the incentives would encourage building pricier properties rather than more affordable homes.

"I would just like to see what we can do to encourage more of the $300,000 and less (homes)," she said.

The council approved a new ordinance defining the acceptable length of grass and weeds at 8 inches. The ordinance also clarifies where grass must be maintained near construction areas.