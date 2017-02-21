Man sentenced in crash that killed 83-year-old ND rancher

Ryan Riveland, 36, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of a plea agreement in the death of Robert Slavick, of New Salem, South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty handed down the sentence of 20 years with conditions.

Several members of the Slavick family sat in the front row of the Bismarck courtroom Tuesday morning. Riveland was brought into the courtroom shackled and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

Riveland was driving a vehicle on Old Highway 10, west of Mandan, last June 7, when he crashed into Slavick, who owns a ranch in the area and was operating a work vehicle, according to Morton County State's Attorney Brian Grosinger.

The defendant struck Slavick's vehicle from behind, causing his vehicle to leave the road and land in a ditch, Grosinger said.

A North Dakota state trooper testified in a preliminary hearing in July that Slavick was found dead in his vehicle two hours after the crash. A urine test revealed Riveland had been under the influence of meth and marijuana.

"I do want to stress that this has been a very severe event," Grosinger said to the judge prior to sentencing. "Nothing can change the loss that (the family) have experienced because of this."

Riveland's attorney Justin Vinje said he had reviewed the plea agreement with his client and was in support of it.

"In cases like these, nobody comes out ahead. The Slavicks have lost a father and a grandfather. He is gone forever. In turn, Mr. Riveland's family will suffer their own form of loss. He has a newborn son and a 9-year-old son. They will lose their childhood with their father, and it is due to Mr. Riveland's actions," Vinje told the judge, as Riveland silently cried next to him.

Vinje said he hoped that Riveland's sentence will bring "peace" to the Slavick family.

"And for Mr. Riveland, it will be a chance for him to atone for his actions," Vinje said.

Riveland choked up as he read a letter to the Slavick family in court Tuesday. He told the family that he is sorry for what he has done and asked for their forgiveness.

"From the bottom of my heart, I truly am sorry. It hurts to know that I am responsible for Robert's death," he said.

Riveland's probation includes no alcohol use, nor the use or possession of any non-prescribed controlled substances.

Hagerty upheld the terms of the sentence outlined in the plea agreement, which also included a five-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance to run concurrent with Riveland's 20-year sentence.

"I'm not sure that any sentence I can impose will make any difference in this case, but, on the other hand, I think the sentence needs to reflect what a terrible, terrible, offense this was," Hagerty said in court. "And I'm saving my sympathy for the victim's family."