Kids give kudos to school bus drivers

"As long as he listens to everyone and respects everyone's opinion," said Michael Wisk, who lives in Oslo, Minn., and has an hourlong ride to and from school each day.

Minnesota schools are celebrating some of their most unsung heroes Wednesday with the first statewide School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, designated by Gov. Mark Dayton.

"School bus drivers transport parents' most precious cargo—their children—day in and day out, and they do this job humbly and with great pride," said Josh Schiffler, president of the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, in a news release.

Cayden Knutson said a good bus driver is one who can get children to follow the rules but also lets them have fun.

"What makes him cool (is) if he's strict enough. ... But not like, 'Don't talk! Don't be that loud!' "

In East Grand Forks driver Andrew Gleich's experience, the job involves a lot more than just driving the bus.

"It helps to have been a parent," said Gleich, who has been with the district for six or seven years. "You've got lots of kids. Some that are quiet, some that are obnoxious, some that are out to make their name."

He added that having a regular route is a good thing because it allows drivers to get to know their students and understand how to interact with them.

"Some kids you can tease, some kids want to be left alone, some you have to be the parent figure and kind of lay the law down," he said. "It all varies."