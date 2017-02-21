Public input meetings set for road, bridge projects

Local representatives will be available to answer questions. If residents are unable to attend the meeting, written statements can be sent by March 15 to David Kuharenko at 255 N. Fourth St.

An open house is set from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the East Grand Forks City Hall training room to discuss reconstruction on the Kennedy Bridge.

Information about the project timeline, lane closures, temporary detours and the anticipated impact on traffic will be provided. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation also will be available to answer questions.

The $15.6 million bridge reconstruction is set to begin in March and is expected to take two years. The project is a joint design by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.