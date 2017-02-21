SD asphalt company banned from working in ND

Nisland is located about 60 miles northwest of Rapid City.

The business came under scrutiny after the North Dakota Attorney General's consumer protection division received a homeowner complained in July 2016 that asphalt work to fill cracks and seal the driveway had failed and damaged the driveway.

Investigators determined Perry was not licensed to do business in North Dakota, and also had failed to provide the homeowner with the required cancellation notices, Stenehjem said in a news release.

"As this homeowner discovered, these unlicensed and unskilled crews do shoddy work, create a bigger problem than they were hired to fix, and skip town before they can be held accountable," Stenehjem said.

Perry did not respond to investigators or provide a refund during a months-long inquiry, he said.

Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection division, said companies must be licensed to do business in North Dakota, and residents should ask to see a copy prior to work being done.

A company operating outside its regular place of business must have a transient merchant license for each individual employee.

The current list of transient merchant licenses is available on the licensing page of the Attorney General's website. Contractors accepting a job valued at $4,000 or more must also have a state contractor's license issued by the Secretary of State's office.