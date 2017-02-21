Jury selection begins in Delvin Shaw's retrial for murder

Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, was convicted of the June 2014 murder of Jose Luis Lopez in 2015, but the North Dakota Supreme Court overturned the conviction in August because of misuse of evidence by the state.

Shaw’s case has been in the news so long, the court was concerned many in Grand Forks County will have strong feelings on it, making them undesirable as jurors.

Judge Jon Jensen, who also presided over Shaw’s 2015 trial, planned to bring in 100 potential jurors to be interviewed.

In the first group of 16 potential jurors interviewed Tuesday, five had to be dismissed. One of the group knew a key witness to the trial, Dametrian Marcel Welch, and said he would not be able to listen to Welch’s testimony with an open mind. Four others were dismissed because they said their opinions would be influenced based on what they had read or heard about the case in the past three years.

The judge reminded jurors that they can have some knowledge of the case, they just need to be able to block out previous information before making a decision in the trial.

“We’re not required to have jurors that were locked in a box,” Jensen said.

Shaw, who is representing himself in the case after dismissing several court appointed lawyers, wore a white dress shirt, a patterned tie, slacks and grey sneakers as he sat alone before the court Tuesday.

At a pretrial hearing on Feb. 10, Judge Jensen said he intended to interview 60 potential jurors Tuesday and 40 more on Wednesday.

Opening arguments will either be heard Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, depending on time needed for jury selection.

Charges and supreme court ruling

On June 24, 2014, investigators say Shaw broke into Lopez's Grand Forks apartment, where Lopez, his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter were sleeping, and shot him to death. Shaw, who is originally from Winston-Salem, N.C., received the maximum penalty for the Class AA felony -- life in prison without parole.

The jury also found him guilty of burglary, a Class B felony. Prosecutors relied on testimony regarding Shaw's alleged involvement in an earlier burglary during the trial. Grand Forks Police developed the theory that Shaw took part in a burglary four days before the murder in an apartment above Lopez's and that he broke into the wrong unit when he later returned after receiving a threat related to the burglary.

Shaw never was charged in the earlier burglary, though the state argued testimony and evidence should be considered in the murder trial to show his plan, motive and intent to return to the apartment to respond to the threat. Judge Jensen allowed that evidence. The state's high court disagreed.

"After reviewing the entire record, we cannot conclude the admission of the evidence of the earlier burglary without the required analysis and without a cautionary instruction was harmless error," the Supreme Court ruling stated.