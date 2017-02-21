Driver stuck upside down in water after crash near Hillsboro

The incident occurred on the northbound side of I-29, just north of the Hillsboro exit.

Authorities said an SUV landed upside down after the driver lost control trying to pass another vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital for hypothermia.

As first responders were on scene, a Hillsboro EMT was nearly hit by an out of control semi. Police believe icy roads and speed were factors in both vehicles going off the road.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV should be ok.