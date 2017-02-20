When that didn't work, Danielson called 911.

Emergency workers arrived, and the victim survived the ordeal. But despite a state law designed to give criminal immunity when drug users seek medical attention for an overdose victim, Danielson and Hoffman ended up facing charges in U.S. District Court.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to selling Danielson the fentanyl, and Danielson pleaded guilty to giving the fentanyl to the man who overdosed. Danielson was sentenced to two years in prison, with Hoffman getting 4½ years.

Case like theirs, outlined in federal court documents, are the driving force behind a push to tweak North Dakota's Good Samaritan law, an effort supported by Cass County's top prosecutor.

Attorney Brian Toay, who defended Hoffman, said it's an example of why the law needs overhauling. Toay said the importance of an effective Good Samaritan law was underscored again earlier this month when someone brought an overdose victim to Sanford's urgent care clinic in south Fargo after business hours and left her in a car without calling 911.

The woman was later found dead in the car.

Criminal charges that spring from reporting overdoses can have a chilling effect in the drug-using community and make them dubious of Good Samaritan laws, Toay said. He said the aspects of North Dakota's law that concern him the most include a provision that requires individuals who report an overdose to cooperate with law enforcement.

Another troublesome provision, the lawyer said, allows for prosecution of individuals who distribute drugs. It's a problem because the definition of who is considered a distributor can be broad, he said.

"Giving someone drugs could be considered as delivering and could set them up as a dealer and make them an exception to the Good Samaritan law," Toay said. "I think there really needs to be a change."

Possible tweak?

And a change may be coming, according to North Dakota state Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, a sponsor of the Good Samaritan law that passed in 2015.

Anderson said he has heard from Toay and others who feel the law is not achieving its goal of saving lives because drug users remain hesitant to report overdoses.

An update to the law may be warranted, but what that might entail and how it would be achieved remain undecided, Anderson said.

"We may not be able to do it this session, but we're looking at it and we'll see what we can do," he said, adding it's possible a revised Good Samaritan law could be attached to other legislation yet this session.

Dr. John Baird, health officer for Fargo Cass Public Health, said having a Good Samaritan law is good, but to be effective people need to trust it.

"If someone is having a drug overdose, they're most likely doing illegal activity and they're going to hesitate and not call 911, especially if they feel that contact is going to be used against them," Baird said.

The provision in North Dakota's law requiring cooperation with law enforcement may be one area to focus on, Baird said.

"I think they (users) feel vulnerable with that," he said.

Even if the law doesn't change, Baird said one area that could be worked on is improving communication between law enforcement and drug users, with an emphasis on encouraging overdose reporting as opposed to pursuing charges.

'People are dying'

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick echoed Baird, saying he can envision a public service campaign that would send a message from law enforcement and public health officials that saving lives should be the community's primary goal.

"If that is needed to help get the message out and for people to believe our earnestness, then by all means let's figure out some dollars we can spend to do that," Burdick said.

He said one potential way to modify the current Good Samaritan law that he has heard about would make it clear that while individuals would have to cooperate with medical personnel when reporting overdoses, they wouldn't necessarily have to share information with law enforcement.

"People are dying. They're overdosing all the time and they're dying with great frequency. We've got to figure out how to stop that," Burdick said, adding: "I have a simple and overarching principle in life — let's not let anybody die today who doesn't need to die."

Fargo Police Lt. Shannon Ruziska believes there is a lack of awareness among some in the drug-using community about what activities are and are not covered by the Good Samaritan law and about what is required as far as working with law enforcement.

"Just let us know what the person overdosed on and how much (they took), that's really all that's required for cooperation," Ruziska said.

"We're going to ask hard questions, but the bottom line is if you were there and you used the drugs, you're going to be immune from prosecution," he said. "You're immune for possessing the drugs and you're immune for the paraphernalia."

Ruziska said what's not immune "is the person who delivered the drugs and I don't think we should give that immunity. If we're going to stop this, we have to stop the people who are bringing the drugs to our community."

When minutes count

Ruziska said in many situations it is apparent a scene is cleared up before someone calls 911 to report an overdose. Such cleanup, he said, is unnecessary and potentially fatal for someone overdosing.

"Don't worry about hiding the drug, call us," he said, adding that hiding drugs is usually moot because in almost every situation when officers ask people what happened, "they'll show us the drugs."

Toay said Good Samaritan laws seem to play out differently depending on the community. He said in Moorhead, where he does most of his legal defense work, he's never seen someone charged after calling 911 to report an overdose.

Moorhead police Lt. Tory Jacobson said Minnesota's Good Samaritan law has been successful in encouraging people to provide aid in overdose situations, and he knows of cases where immunity was given to people who called 911.

Good Samaritan laws aside, Jacobson said law enforcement officials have some discretion when it comes to overdose cases. He said when a human life is on the line, encouraging reporting may take precedence over pursuing punishment.

"Our objective is to ensure that people are not distracted from contacting law enforcement for an emergency situation because they feel they're going to be prosecuted," Jacobson said.