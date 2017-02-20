The Osakis School Board approved the idea while discussing the district's prom dress code with prom co-advisor Bobbie Jo Haakinson at a recent meeting.

The board said it wanted to prevent anyone from being embarrassed or turned away at the door the night of prom if they didn't meet the dress code.

"We have a right to not allow entrance to the prom," board member Monica Klimek commented.

Haakinson also told the board she had updated the wording of the previous dress code because fashion has changed. The previous wording on "no exposed midriff section" was eliminated.

After discussion, the school board agreed to maintain a prom dress code.

The prom rules have gone out to the juniors and seniors in advance of the April 22 event.

"Appropriate attire is required since prom is an official, formal school event," the Osakis High School prom letter reads, followed by suggestions for "gentlemen" for dress pants, dress shirt, sports coat and tie, or tuxedo, along with dress shoes and socks. The boys are not required to submit photos.

"Ladies, an acceptable prom dress is one that you would feel comfortable wearing to a formal event at school," the letter reads. "Length of dresses must be lower than the fingertips when arms are held straight down at sides. Tennis shoes, sunglasses and baseball caps are not formal attire and are not acceptable."

Prom "is a privilege and not a right," stated the letter, which must be signed by the student and returned.

Other stipulations were also noted in the letter, such as:

• All students attending prom must stay until the event ends at midnight. No one may leave during the banquet/dance events without prior permission from parents/guardians received by April 19. Parents may request a phone call if their student leaves the prom.

• Osakis Public Schools also have a school dress code, which includes no ripped jeans, and other apparel guidelines. Principal Tim Roggenbuck commented that if a student arrives at school in ripped jeans, he uses duct tape to cover the rips.

Feedback from the 2017 prom and dress code will be used to refine the policy for the 2018 prom.