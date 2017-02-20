Prairie Public radio to end broadcasts from UND

Bill Thomas, director of Prairie Public Radio, said the public radio service is currently in talks with the university about transferring the licensing for its two stations, KFJM and KUND-FM, back to the main network. Thomas said local production would relocate from Grand Forks to the main Prairie Public offices in Fargo, though he said viewers "won't be able to tell any difference on the air."

Thomas said the transition away from the university license has been in the making for some time.

"UND has been a partner in the network," said Thomas. "They've helped oversee it, but haven't had a real active role for a while. I think they finally decided that it was time to pass on the license."

The move would mainly affect longtime radio host Mike Olson, who has broadcast from locations on the UND campus since 1984 and currently maintains a studio at 314 Cambridge. Olson is the sole occupant of that building, which was marked by the university in January for potential demolition.

Olson's program, Into the Music, airs on weekdays and explores various musical genres through the ages. He wrote in an email that his family has lived in their Grand Forks home for last 26 years, so it "goes without saying we have lots of feelings about our move."

But at the same time, Olson wrote, "I really don't feel like I'm leaving at all."

"So much of my world has been over the airwaves with my friends, our listeners. And I don't think that is going to change at all," he wrote. "You'll still be able to find us at the same place on the dial. And I'm very thankful for that. So we accept the change and look forward to the future."