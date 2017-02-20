Suspect in Cando attack arrested on attempted murder charge

Officers were called at 5 p.m. Saturday to the apartment building, where they found a man bleeding in the hallway with serious injuries, according to media reports. They found another injured man inside the apartment.

Little was arrested later. The attack is under investigation.

Few details have been released regarding the attack, including how it unfolded, and it's likely formal charges may not be filed until Tuesday since most government offices are closed for Presidents Day.

Kuchar said Monday morning he had not heard how the men are doing. He also said he couldn't release much information about the men's injuries, though he did say the injuries were neither stab nor gunshot wounds.

Kuchar said his office is not releasing the victims' names at this time.

Little has a criminal history that includes assault, drug and driving under the influence charges.