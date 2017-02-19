Heated Twitter comments follow ND legislative forum

Sen. Scott Meyer, R-District 18, tweeted, "The Pontification Festival is over. Not many questions asked to the legislators, but we were lectured. Great way to spend a Saturday."

Rep. Jake Blum, R-District 42, retweeted the message.

An exchange followed the tweet between Meyer and other Twitter users.

Ben Hanson, a former Democratic representative of District 16, criticized Meyer's comment to which Meyer told him he'd proven the irrelevance of his party.

Meyer later deleted the comments.

Democratic party leaders thought the original tweet to be disrespectful to constituents.

"Meyer and Blum complaining that they had to listen to their constituents' concerns speaks volumes about the level of respect they feel toward the people they purport to represent," said Robert Haider, executive director of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL, in a statement.

Haider said he should apologize for the statement, which Meyer did on Sunday.

"Good communication is important, and mine was poor at best. I promise to do better," Meyer tweeted Sunday afternoon.

In a text message, Meyer stated that the tweet was not intended to be malicious or directed at anyone in particular.

He said he was frustrated with the fact that none of the questions that were asked in the 90-minute forum dealt with the issues his constituents most often contact him about.

Meyer had tweeted a similar comment in reply to one of the people criticizing the original tweet.

"I didn't address my constituents in a disrespectful way at all. I made a comment about the forum. Your inference is off base," Meyer tweeted.

Blum said in an email he thought the forum was a "worthwhile" opportunity to hear from his constituents and get their take on issues being discussed in the legislative session. "In regard to Senator Meyer's tweet, he issued a sincere apology, and that should speak for itself," Blum said.

Criticism

Dozens of people responded to Meyer's tweet, including at least two people who posed questions at the forum.

Cindy Juntunen said in her response Meyer was being "remarkably disrespectful,"

"People asked and talked about several issues of great importance," she wrote.

"I'm sorry you feel that way," Meyer replied. "Take a look at my votes SB 2337 and SB 2043 and then we will have a discussion."

SB 2337 was a bill that would have required legislators to take “cultural sensitivity” training, while SB 2043 was the bill amending sections of state law referring to "husband and wife" with gender-neutral language.

Juntunen had asked the legislators at the forum about their efforts to be "culturally competent" and avoid unintentionally engaging in discriminatory practices.

Meyer voted in favor of both bills, which were supportive of the issues Juntunen raised during Saturday's discussion.

Limited discussion

Gerry Nies, a retired resident of Grand Forks, had planned to speak at the event but was told by a moderator he wouldn't be given the opportunity to ask his questions.

Nies said he has been a regular participant at these forums, attending all of them in the last few biennium legislative sessions.

He said he's never caused any problems at the event.

"I'm someone who is normally civil," Nies said.

Nies wasn't given a reason why they wouldn't take his question.

Barry Wilfahrt, president of the Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment.

Nies said he thought it was disrespectful of the people who are supposed to be representing him to not take his questions.

"They need to know who we are. We're the citizens of Grand Forks who they represent," Nies said.

Nies said his questions involved cuts to state personnel.

"They're not just numbers. They're people," Nies said.

He said in the course of Saturday's discussion, his questions were "somewhat addressed."