Gas prices expected to make springtime increase soon

Every year, refineries across the nation prepare for maintenance season and an EPA-mandated switch to cleaner-burning, more expensive ethanol mixes.

The maintenance work lasts several months and causes a production drop.

This year, the spike in prices also will get a further boost from last fall's decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to hold back production.

This has sustained West Texas Intermediate oil prices at more than $50 per barrel now since November, but those higher prices only will add to the seasonal increase.

According to GasBuddy, last year's national average jumped 69 cents during this season, from a low of $1.69 to a high of $2.39; in 2015, there was an even larger increase of 78 cents, from a low of $2.03 to a high of $2.81 per gallon.

Gas price volatility tends to be greater in the Great Lakes region, based on prior-year outages at refineries. As a result, there may be temporary gas price spikes.

"Overall, it's going to affect every state, no matter where you are," said Allison Mac, director of public relations for GasBuddy.

A statement from GasBuddy predicted average gasoline prices will increase 35 cents to 75 cents a gallon between recent lows and peak prices. The prices likely will plateau in May.

America's daily gasoline bill will swell from today's $788 million to as much as $1.1 billion daily by Memorial Day.

This is $312 million more spent every 24 hours.

"While I remain optimistic this year will not bring a 'running of the bulls,' we're likely to see some major increases at the gas pump," said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

McTeague said most areas will not see gas prices above $3 a gallon, and prices still are lower than they were a few years ago.

Mac said the prices tend to drop almost immediately after the May to June plateau.