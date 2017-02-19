Two men hurt after attack in Cando, one arrested
CANDO, N.D. -- Two men are hurt, one seriously, after being attacked in Cando.
The Towner County sheriff said Saturday around 5 p.m. they got a call to an apartment building.
When they arrived, they found a man bleeding in the hallway with serious injuries.
They then found another injured man inside an apartment unit.
Both are expected to recover.
One man has since been arrested in connection to the attack.
His name and charges are expected to be released Monday.