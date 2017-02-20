Q: How has ag shaped your life?

A: Like anyone who has grown up farming, ag becomes your life. My earliest memories are of things that involved farming such as milking cows with my mom, having a bottle lamb, lunches in the tractor and sleeping in the hay rack.

Growing up on a farm taught me to work hard, value your family and community, and to pray. Those lessons served me well as a teacher and are still helping me through days on the farm today.

There are challenges that we face as farmers that often seem insurmountable. We face falling prices, bad weather, crops that fail or cattle that get sick. I could not get through those things without a tough work ethic, the help of my family or daily prayer. Even when I was teaching, I knew that in my heart I wanted to be home on the farm. I am very fortunate to be right where I belong.

Q: What is sustainability to you and how do you practice it on your farm?

A: To me, sustainability is something that has three parts. As a farmer, I hope to be economically sustainable, socially sustainable and environmentally sustainable. I think typically the environmental issues are addressed, but all three areas are important.

To be economically sustainable, we try to make good financial decisions. We focus on smart spending and on making sure that we spend the most money on things that will give us the greatest return.

Being socially sustainable means giving back to our community in ways that we can. That might mean volunteering to host a field trip for the school, helping out at church or helping a neighbor that needs it.

Environmentally, we use rotational grazing practices, have buffers in place near our rivers and streams, have numerous pollinator plots and windbreaks planted and incorporate wildlife habitat plots throughout the farm.

Q: What excited you about your community?

A: My community is a great place to grow up and raise kids. There are so many fun events and activities to attend such as the Blackduck Backwoods Bash and the Wood Carver's Festival to name a few.

As with any community in Minnesota, there are multiple lakes and rivers to use for fishing and water sports. I know that my sons would fish every day if they had the chance. In addition to all the wonderful things to see and do, the people of Blackduck and the surrounding community make is special.

It is truly a small town where people know each other and care about their neighbors and community.

Q: What organizations do you volunteer your time for and why?

A: I am a Common Ground volunteer and a former member of the Minnesota Ag in the Classroom Foundation board.

As a Common Ground volunteer, we talk to people about food and farming. So many people have questions about where their food comes from and the appreciation being able to ask a farmer those questions.

It is always fun to get out and talk to people about our industry. I'm passionate about agriculture and hope to help people understand what we do. The Minnesota Ag in the Classroom Foundation also educates people about farming. The focus is on providing lessons and curriculum to teachers in grades K through 12. I currently help the foundation by visiting schools in northern Minnesota to promote the use of Minnesota Ag in the Classroom curriculum in classrooms.

Would you like to be featured in this segment or know of someone who would make an interesting profile? Contact Katie Pinke at kpinke@agweek.com.