A festival celebrating beer and bacon
Tabitha Omodt (far left) of Argyle, Minn., takes a free sample of cheddar bacon cornbread from Kristina Hogge, Miranda Plant (middle) and Kelsey Knie, all of Wild Hog Smokehouse and Grill, during the Happy Harry's Beer and Bacon Festival Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
The Wild Hog was testing the treats — created by Hogge — with attendees at the festival, with the idea that they may someday find their way onto the Grand Forks restaurant's menu.
According to Grand Forks Happy Harry's General Manager Greg Rixen, there were 29 breweries and six restaurants represented at the annual event.