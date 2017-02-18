The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy stopped a rental car in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 94 for speeding about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94.

The officer approached the car with a K-9, and the drug dog alerted the officer to the presence of drugs in the car.

The officer turned up drug paraphernalia in the passenger compartment and arrested the two occupants of the vehicle.

A further search of the vehicle uncovered four plastic bags containing four pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $500,000, inside the trunk.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of felony intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Department did not release names of the suspects.