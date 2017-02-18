Search
    Norma McCorvey, plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, dies at 69

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:12 p.m.

    Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died Saturday, Feb. 18, at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.

    McCorvey died on Saturday morning of heart failure at an assisted living home in Katy, Texas, Joshua Prager, a journalist who is writing a book about the decision, said in an email.

    Her lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Roe, resulted in the court's landmark decision that established a woman's right to an abortion. The ruling has become the focus of a divisive political, legal and moral debate that has raged in the United States for decades.

    Check back later for more on this story.

