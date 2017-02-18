McCorvey died on Saturday morning of heart failure at an assisted living home in Katy, Texas, Joshua Prager, a journalist who is writing a book about the decision, said in an email.

Her lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Roe, resulted in the court's landmark decision that established a woman's right to an abortion. The ruling has become the focus of a divisive political, legal and moral debate that has raged in the United States for decades.

