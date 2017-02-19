But Aletha Pinnow has been gone for a year now, so there is no sister to text.

"It's so much worse than anything I could ever have imagined, losing my best friend, my travel companion, my sister, in this way," Eleni Pinnow said. "But then I just think, how can I deal with this in a productive way? It still hurts. Sometimes worse than others. ... But my grief is manageable now."

Eleni has had a busy year since her sister, Aletha, succumbed to her yearslong battle with depression and died by suicide.

Eleni didn't know it at the time, but when she wrote her sister's obituary one year ago — and blasted out in the first sentence that Aletha had died from depression and suicide — that she'd become a champion for others who have lost loved ones in the same way.

Most people had never seen an obituary so powerful, so honest, so stirring, so moving, that brought depression and suicide out from under their cloak of silence.

Aletha Meyer Pinnow, 31, of Duluth "died from depression and suicide on Feb. 20, 2016," the obituary stated.

"If the family were to have a big pie-in-the-sky dream, we would ask for a community-wide discussion about mental health and to pull the suffocating demon of depression and suicide into the bright light of day," the family urged in Aletha's obituary. "Please help us break the destructive silence and stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide."

If public discussion is any indication, it seems that dream has come true, or at least a start.

Whirlwind year

Aletha's obituary ran on the Duluth News Tribune website on March 2 (and in the newspaper on March 6.) A news story followed about about Aletha, Eleni and the obituary. A Twin Cities newspaper published a column and the Washington Post invited Eleni to write an essay about losing her sister, publishing it March 23.

Eleni's essay went viral, becoming one of the most-read stories in the Post in all of 2016. Thousands of Post readers worldwide also clicked a link to the obituary in the News Tribune.

Eleni read through hundreds of emails and Facebook comments. "They were really amazing," she said.

There were appearances on podcasts and a dollop of media attention, too, so much so that "I had to disconnect my voicemail at work," Eleni said.

But Eleni's head-spinning year wasn't over.

She sold the Duluth house she shared with her sister, where Aletha took her own life in the basement on Feb. 20, 2016.

She helped plan a June memorial service for Aletha in Oswego, Ill., the sisters' hometown. Hundreds of people crammed the event, some who had been the sisters' childhood friends and who they hadn't seen in years.

"One woman said she changed her summer vacation plans to be there. She hadn't seen either of us for years, but it was that important to her," Eleni said.

She's also started a scholarship fund at Northern Illinois University, where Aletha graduated from college, for students who are pursuing degrees to teach children with disabilities such as autism, Aletha's specialty.

They raised $8,000 in individual contributions, "most of it from people we don't even know," Eleni said, along with another $10,000 from an anonymous donor and about $7,000 from the family. The fund is already fully endowed, with the first scholarship awarded this school year.

"I felt like I had to do something to take care of Aletha's kids," she said, referring not just to the students with disabilities her sister taught at Duluth's Stowe Elementary School, but to special education students everywhere.

Eleni, 34, became engaged to her longtime boyfriend in July. They married in October. She's continued at her job as a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

She's still glad she came out loudly on behalf of anyone else with depression who might get help.

"Just saying yes for (families and friends) to be willing to talk about it, that's a victory," she said, noting some victims' families simply can't get past the old social stigma of suicide as a human weakness rather than the result of an illness.

Her parents, who live in rural Carlton County where they retired from Illinois, are "figuring out how to go on," Eleni said. "My dad takes long walks. ... My mom has started sewing more for other people."

She doesn't feel guilty. But Eleni said she feels obliged to try to make things better for others, to try to break the bonds of depression and suicide.

"If you really love someone, you just have to accept it. Yes, I would have changed it if I could, but I couldn't," Eleni said. "You can never, ever play the what-if game."

But she is just as convinced that the issue of suicide needs more attention, more shining lights.

"You have to own up to loss from suicide," Eleni said. "These things thrive in darkness."

Pay attention, reach out

Aletha was a special education teacher specializing in students with autism at Stowe Elementary . If anyone was loved and cherished and valued, it was Aletha — adored by fellow staff, the students she taught and the parents of those students.

But Aletha clearly didn't see all that love, respect and cherishing. She also didn't realize how much she gave, Eleni said. Aletha was funny, smart, a great reader and lover of astronomy and science.

Aletha left suicide letters for her family saying, "Don't feel sad, I'm not worth it."

"That makes me so mad," Eleni said. "I'm telling her now that she was so worth it and that she doesn't know the depths of how much we miss her. Her illness just robbed her of her ability to see that."

Eleni said she talked about depression with her sister, but Aletha never let others know how black her darkness was. She refused to seek treatment on several occasions and didn't keep up her medications.

"It must have taken all her energy to make it look like she was OK," Eleni said, adding that she still wonders if she might have been more active in getting her sister to treatment.

Now, when one of her students shows signs of depression, "they don't leave my office until we have a referral" for counseling through the university, she said.

Eleni said she didn't know Aletha was suicidal. Her coworkers said the same thing; they had no idea.

"Depression lied to my sister, told her that she was worthless. A burden. Unloveable. Undeserving of life," Eleni wrote in the Washington Post essay. Eventually, Aletha believed depression and convinced herself that she was worthless.

"She was so wrong," Eleni said. "Depression lies. I have to tell the truth."

People die by suicide because they see no other option, experts say.

"Imagine being in a position where there is so much pain that the only way you see to get out of the pain is to end your life," said Deb Semmelroth, a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Duluth.

Another suicide, another story

Semmelroth knows Eleni Pinnow's pain. Her son, David, died by suicide in 2008. Semmelroth, a former registered nurse who recently retired after 16 years as a professor of mental health studies at the College of St. Scholastica, has been working for years on issues surrounding mental illness. But that didn't help cushion her for the loss of her son, who died at the age of 28 after years of battling depression and chemical dependency.

Her son never made the connections or found resources needed to break the bonds of depression, to get well, she said. Semmelroth said that's partly because society treats mental illness differently than physical illness.

"If my son had cancer, would it have been difficult? I think so. But at least the path to wellness is more obvious," she said. "There is a path to wellness with depression. But it's hard to find. We don't make it easy."

Accurate information can be hard to come by, Semmelroth noted. Most people don't know, for example, that someone who has attempted suicide is far more likely than the general population to try again, or that anyone with a direct connection to suicide — a family member, relative or close friend — also has elevated risk.

Eleni Pinnow, like Semmelroth, has recently become involved in the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Pinnow is on the board of directors of the Douglas County chapter in Wisconsin, where she lives, and Semmelroth in Duluth. Both praise NAMI as a national group with grassroots local impact on education, support, advocacy and research on mental illnesses such as depression.

Semmelroth has volunteered with grief and other support groups and has worked with Essentia Health to offer more family support for patients admitted with mental illnesses, including a patient advisory council.

Semmelroth recalls talking to a man whose wife suffered with bipolar disorder for 30 years with no diagnosis, no treatment and no support. He joked that he received more information in one day after being diagnosed with a hernia than she ever had access to. She finally found help, and health, in her 50s.

"When you start looking at the problems people with depression have finding help, it's like opening a Pandora's box. You just peel back layer after layer of obstacles ... including our own Scandinavian stoicism up here. I think that continues," she said. "I think we need to get this out there. I'm willing to take the risk and be transparent" about her son's suicide.

Semmelroth, 61, who is now pursuing a master's degree in clinical social work so she can work with patients with mental illness, describes a darkness for suicide survivors.

"You go into a black hole" when a loved one dies by suicide, she said. "But eventually you see shimmers of light. They come from people, or you see it in the news. NAMI does it, too. We provide shimmers of light for people."

Semmelroth said it may be time for a national movement to demand recognition of depression and suicide and the horrendous emotional, social and financial cost they bring.

"We need a mental health march," she said, taking note of the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the recent women's marches in Washington, D.C., across the U.S. and worldwide. "We need a protest to say 'improve our system.' "

Facts about suicide

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, among other sources:

• Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. with 44,193 deaths in 2015, or 121 deaths every day, more than five every hour. It's the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota, with one suicide every 13 hours.

• Men are four times more likely to kill themselves than women. But women attempt suicide three times more than men. Men succeed more often because they use guns more often.

• Numerous studies show a correlation between the availability of firearms and higher rates of suicide, including a 2014 report in the Annals of Internal Medicine. States and regions with higher gun ownership have higher suicide rates than states with less gun ownership and more restrictive gun laws, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

• The highest rates of suicide occur in spring, from March through May. Contrary to popular belief, the lowest rate is in December.

• There are 25 attempted suicides for each death by suicide, but most attempts are unreported. Nearly a half-million people in the U.S. were admitted to hospitals due to self-harm in 2015.

• Contrary to popular belief, the highest suicide rate (19.6 percent) was among adults age 45-64, not teens. The second highest rate (19.4 percent) was people 85 and older. Young people have consistently lower suicide rates (12.5 percent of suicides are people age 15-24.) Still, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people age 15-34.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide has a $44.6 billion a year impact on the U.S. economy in combined medical and work loss costs.

Mental illness, depression facts

• According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, clinical depression, or major depressive disorder, is the No. 1 cause of disability in the U.S. for people ages 15-44. That kind of serious depression affects an estimated 15 million American adults, or about 7 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older. While major depressive disorder can develop at any age, the median age at onset is 32.

• Throw in other mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and that number jumps to 42 million, nearly 1 in 5 adults.

• Experts say talking about the issue is the first step toward recovery. But many people remain reluctant to talk because of the stigma. That reluctance to talk to others sometimes can lead to feelings of isolation and suicidal thoughts.

Crisis hotlines

For anyone with suicidal thoughts

Text "Life" to 61222 — Suicide prevention texting hotline for teens

(800) 273-8255 — National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Other numbers for help:

(800) 634-8775 — Minnesota crisis line, Human Development Center

(715) 395-2259 — Wisconsin crisis line, Human Development Center