In a college-wide Friday email, Storrs described the move into the old SMHS as part of a set of "student-centered academic improvements" to be made even as expected reductions in state funding are finding their way into all aspects of university operations. In total, UND is anticipating a $16 million budget shortfall—a sum dependent on state revenue projections—and a $7 million fund reallocation to strategic investments.

A Thursday release announced the levelling of 12 percent budget cuts to all of UND's academic colleges. For the college of arts and sciences, a cut of that degree amounts to about $4.2 million.

Though the consolidation effort might be described as student-centered, its largest impact in the near term may be for academic employees in some of the college's largest, most diffuse departments. For them, the space offers their first real opportunity to congregate in a shared location.

"This is a much better space than what we had in (Corwin/Larimore Hall)," said Heather Terrell, director of undergraduate programs in psychology. "I'm looking forward to having all of our faculty on the same floor of the same building, and there are some classrooms here that are really nice."

Terrell had a simple rationale for being happy with the prospect of a common gathering place.

"I like the people I work with," she said, "plus it makes it easier to communicate."

Storrs said the psychology department, one of the largest in the college along with the newly minted communications department, currently is scattered across multiple campus buildings. By spring break, she said, the department should be consolidated in its new facilities in the former SMHS building.

In time, psychology will be joined by the department of communication sciences and disorders. Those two areas then will be met by a third, the counseling psychology and community services program of the UND College of Education and Human Development, as they move together into a public-facing integrated clinic on the ground level of the antecedent SMHS.

UND recently submitted a request to the State Board of Higher Education, the policy-setting body of the North Dakota University System, to authorize $3.3 million in reconstruction to create that clinic. Financial backing for the renovation project would be split between $1.3 million in extraordinary repair funding and $2 million in appropriated funds.

Alice Brekke, UND vice president for finance and operations, said the total pool of funding already is available for the project and is awaiting a decision by the board to be cleared for use.

Even before any work is done, Storrs said the building "looks more professional" to her than Montgomery ever did.

"It felt like some kind of maze ... I thought it was very confusing," she said. "Montgomery had a homey feel, but not particularly like a real, professional clinic."

The new territory of arts and sciences soon may be humming with construction and academic life, but for now, it still has the hush of a one-time hospital.

Les Bjore, UND's director of planning, design and construction in facilities management, estimates the building is currently about 25 percent full, with activity largely held to the ground level. By the end of the summer, Bjore said, the building's usage should be at approximately 60 percent spread from the building's basement to its second floor. There is no repurposing planned for the remaining area, though Bjore said the ongoing process of taking campus buildings offline may determine some future use.

Faculty members such as Terrell, whose old office in Corwin/Larimore was vacated as part of an ongoing master planning effort to push a set of aging structures into total disuse, might one day be finding themselves filling the remaining 40 percent of the former SMHS.

At any rate, the last arts and sciences group now scheduled to move into the building is the communications department, which Storrs said is currently fragmented across at least four buildings. By the start of the next academic year, she estimated her new facility probably would house functions for about 800 majors.

"It'll be a much more hopping place," Storrs said.

Academic adviser Kayla Hotvedt agreed with that assessment.

As a general adviser whose duties include evaluating transcripts and determining eligibility for graduation, Hotvedt estimated she touches base with about 1,200 students per year. Moving forward, she'll be doing that from the freshly centralized advising area in the previous home of the SMHS.

"The traffic in here will be great," she said from her new office, which is festooned with colorful, self-made art. "There's so much room for service once we're all here in one space. We're kind of in that flux period of transition, but I think every moment is an improvement."