Crookston man injured in rollover crash

According to authorities, Cameron Johnson, 25, was traveling north on Highway 9 near County Road 1 in Polk County when his Chevrolet Silverado went off the road to the east, back onto the road and then off the road again to the west. It appeared the vehicle vaulted and rolled off hard snow before landing on the railroad tracks, the report said. Johnson was thrown from the vehicle and also landed on the railroad tracks. Johnson was not wearing his seat belt, the report stated.