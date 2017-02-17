Planning continues for soybean crushing plant

"We're further along than most companies when they make an announcement," he said. "We had a great opportunity to announce it (the planned plant construction) at Fargo at the farm show."

The announcement was made Feb. 7 at the Northern Soybean Expo. Bruce Hill, president of Minnesota Soybean Processors, Gov. Doug Burgum and Doug Goehring, North Dakota commissioner of agriculture, were among those participating in the announcement.

The planned plant will process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans per year and has an estimated cost of $240 million. When operational, the plant will employ 55 to 60 people.

Austin said the company anticipates finishing its engineering and planning work in the next 30 days and the financing of the plant shortly after that.

On the local front, the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. is also working on tasks necessary to move the plant forward, according to Corry Shevlin, business development manager for the JSDC.

Plans call for the soybean crushing plant to be located on 150 acres of a 320-acre parcel owned by the JSDC adjacent to the Spiritwood Energy Park Association industrial park in Spiritwood Township.

The SEPA industrial park is owned as a partnership between the JSDC and Great River Energy. Dakota Spirit AgEnergy is located in the SEPA park with GRE's Spiritwood Station, a coal-fired generating plant, located across the road. Spiritwood Station provides steam energy to DSA and Cargill Malt and will provide steam to the soybean crushing plant when it is constructed.

Shevlin said transferring the land from the JSDC to SEPA and planning for any additional rail line and roads will likely occur this spring.

"We need to figure out how much (infrastructure) and who pays for it," he said. "We're in talks to add some roads, but we need to see the design of the project before we develop the road plans."

The SEPA Board of Directors will make some of those decisions, Shevlin said. The board's meeting for the first quarter of 2017 has not been scheduled yet.

Water for the crushing plant is one area where little planning is needed, according to Geneva Kaiser, manager of Stutsman Rural Water District.

Kaiser said the plant has an estimated need of between 250 gallons and 300 gallons per minute.

"That is within our current capabilities," she said. "We're permitted for that amount of industrial water from the wells in Winfield Township."

Stutsman Rural Water District already has a 14-inch industrial water line at the SEPA site that will be used to provide water to the soybean crushing plant. Another existing water line at the industrial park will provide office and drinkable water for the soybean plant.

"I don't believe we'll have to make a big investment," Kaiser said. "We'll make some new connections but no major projects."

Austin said the soybean crushing plant has been in the planning stages for about 18 months. One factor in the location selection was the amount of soybeans grown in the area. Other factors included the cooperation with SEPA, JSDC and the community of Jamestown, Austin said.

"We spent a great deal of time in the last year and a half to make sure this will work," he said. "There will be a lot more information in the future. We have been cautious and conservative in our announcements."