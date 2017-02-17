But the defendant, who said his confession was coerced, is seeking to have his testimony to officers and the statements of the victim's aunts kept out of court.

Martin Bustamante Torres, 52, faces one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a Class AA felony, in Walsh County District Court. The charge carries a sentence of life without parole in prison, the harshest punishment in North Dakota.

Torres first appeared in court in early September after a girl younger than 16 told a Polk County Social Services representative that Torres forced her into situations with sexual contact during family gatherings. The girl said Torres began the abuse when she was 7 years old, and it occurred several times until she was 11.

Court documents also state the child attempted to push Torres away, but he persisted. Charging documents also state Torres admitted to investigators he knew the act was unwanted and wrong.

Torres said in a motion to suppress that his testimony is inadmissible in court, claiming his admission of the crime was coerced. The motion states Grand Forks Police Detective Alex Droske, who interviewed Torres, "changed his questioning tactics of Torres" when the suspect originally denied the allegations.

"Torres was later tricked into making the statements that he did not mean," the motion documents state. "Officer Droske used trickery to confuse Torres. Throughout the interview, Officer Droske put words into Torres' mouth to coerce a confession."

The motion also claims Droske did not identify Torres' education level nor his ability to understand. His attorney, Megan Jo Kvasager Essig, said in court documents "Torres does not have a high level of education."

Torres' first language is Spanish, and he does not speak English, Essig said in the motion.

Torres was read his Miranda rights before he was questioned, court documents stated. The motion claims an interpreter was not offered during the interview.

Essig also argued in the suppression motion that testimony from the victim's aunts should not be admissible in court. The two aunts told East Grand Forks Police they also had been sexually assaulted by Torres more than 30 years ago. No charges were brought forward in the cases.

Torres argued the statements' "probative value is substantially outweighed by a danger of unfair prejudice and misleading the jury."

"These alleged incidents took place several years ago and were not reported until after the recent allegations were reported by (the young girl)," the motion documents stated.

The motion to suppress was discussed during a Thursday hearing, though Judge Richard Geiger said he would take the information under advisement before he issued an opinion at a later date. The next hearing is March 6.